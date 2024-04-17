Phillips 66 (XTRA:R66) Price Target Increased by 10.24% to 156.27

The average one-year price target for Phillips 66 (XTRA:R66) has been revised to 156.27 / share. This is an increase of 10.24% from the prior estimate of 141.75 dated March 10, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 130.72 to a high of 186.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.23% from the latest reported closing price of 123.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips 66. This is an increase of 184 owner(s) or 7.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to R66 is 0.38%, an increase of 3.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 364,143K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 16,949K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,121K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 2.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,814K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,864K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,903K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,061K shares, representing an increase of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 82.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,746K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,703K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 1.73% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 10,720K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,363K shares, representing a decrease of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 4.12% over the last quarter.

