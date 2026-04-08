Phillips 66 (XTRA:R66) Price Target Increased by 14.98% to 149.45

The average one-year price target for Phillips 66 (XTRA:R66) has been revised to 149,45 € / share. This is an increase of 14.98% from the prior estimate of 129,98 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 115,08 € to a high of 189,39 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.97% from the latest reported closing price of 143,75 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips 66. This is an decrease of 747 owner(s) or 27.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to R66 is 0.16%, an increase of 40.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.94% to 308,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 19,251K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 14,153K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,104K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 14.84% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 13,978K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,640K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 25.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,414K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,368K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,104K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,514K shares , representing a decrease of 19.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 22.28% over the last quarter.

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