Phillips 66 to convert Alliance Refinery to terminal facility

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 PSX.N on Monday said it would convert its Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, to an oil terminal,after a short-lived attempt to sell the hurricane-damaged facility.

The 50-year-old oil refinery suffered severe damage from flooding during August's Hurricane Ida. The plant sits about 20 miles (32 km) south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River and has its own docks to receive and ship petroleum.

The conversion is expected to take place in 2022, the company said.

Phillips 66 had begun marketing the 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery before the storm struck, hoping to find a buyer. This month, Chief Executive Greg Garland told analysts he was continuing to evaluate future options for the refinery.

The conversion will further reduce U.S. oil-processing capacity. Three other U.S. Gulf Coast refineries have been offered for sale this year and a total of five in North America stopped processing or were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and David Gregorio)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.