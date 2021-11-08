US Markets
PSX

Phillips 66 to convert Alliance Refinery to terminal facility

Contributor
Erwin Seba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Phillips 66 on Monday said it would convert its Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, to an oil terminal, after a short-lived attempt to sell the hurricane-damaged facility.

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 PSX.N on Monday said it would convert its Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, to an oil terminal,after a short-lived attempt to sell the hurricane-damaged facility.

The 50-year-old oil refinery suffered severe damage from flooding during August's Hurricane Ida. The plant sits about 20 miles (32 km) south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River and has its own docks to receive and ship petroleum.

The conversion is expected to take place in 2022, the company said.

Phillips 66 had begun marketing the 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery before the storm struck, hoping to find a buyer. This month, Chief Executive Greg Garland told analysts he was continuing to evaluate future options for the refinery.

The conversion will further reduce U.S. oil-processing capacity. Three other U.S. Gulf Coast refineries have been offered for sale this year and a total of five in North America stopped processing or were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and David Gregorio)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular