Phillips 66 to convert Alliance Refinery to terminal facility

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N said on Monday it plans to convert its Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, to a terminal facility.

The conversion is expected to take place in 2022.

