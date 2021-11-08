US Markets
Phillips 66 to convert Alliance Refinery to terminal facility

Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N said on Monday it plans to convert its Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, to a terminal facility.

The conversion is expected to take place in 2022.

