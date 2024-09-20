Phillips 66 Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $152.15, a high estimate of $182.00, and a low estimate of $136.00. This current average represents a 2.27% decrease from the previous average price target of $155.69.

The standing of Phillips 66 among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $136.00 $151.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $144.00 $150.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $150.00 $154.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $150.00 $162.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $182.00 $176.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $136.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $162.00 $155.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $155.00 $150.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $176.00 $180.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $145.00 $156.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $142.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $162.00 $165.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $142.00 $147.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Phillips 66's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Phillips 66's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 12 refineries that have a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d. In 2023, the Rodeo, California, facility ceased operations and be converted to produce renewable diesel. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets and includes DCP Midstream, which holds 600 mbd of NGL fractionation and 22,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

Key Indicators: Phillips 66's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Phillips 66 displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips 66's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Phillips 66's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

