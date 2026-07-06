Phillips 66 Stock Up Almost 40% in a Year: Is it too Late to Get In?

Phillips 66 PSX has surged 39.5% over the past year, outperforming the 37.9% improvement of the composite stocks in the industry. Following the run-up, investors who are not invested in the stock might think it’s too late to bet on the stock right away. However, before concluding on this point, let’s analyze the large-cap stock’s fundamentals and the overall business environment.

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How Softer Oil Is Aiding Phillips 66's Refining Segment

West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) oil is currently trading below $70 per barrel, according to data from Oilprice.com, significantly down from the mark of more than $100 per barrel reached in May this year. Phillips 66, like Valero Energy Corporation VLO and Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR, two other players belonging to the same space, is likely to gain from the softer crude pricing environment.

This is because PSX, a leading refining company, is now able to purchase oil at a lower cost, enabling the production of end products. Thus, Phillips 66, which generates significant margin from its refining activities, is likely to benefit from lower oil prices.

Resilient Business Model of PSX

Although a leading refiner, PSX, unlike most of its refining peers, has diversified the business across midstream and chemicals. Along with investing in refining operations, Phillips 66 is allocating significant capital for midstream.

Midstream business, by its very definition, is stable since the company generates stable cash flows as the assets are being utilized for the long term and is less vulnerable to commodity price volatility. Hence, having a diversified business model, PSX is insulated from the commodity price volatility to a great extent.

Phillips 66’s Positive Earnings Estimate Revisions

For 2026, the leading refining player has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions over the past seven days, as evident from the snapshot below. Likewise, Valero Energy and Par Pacific have also witnessed upward revisions for 2026 estimates over the same time frame.

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What to Do With the Stock?

Now, turning to the valuation picture, it seems investors are willing to pay a premium for the stock, given the resilience of the large-cap refiner’s business model. It is to be noted that Phillips 66 is trading at a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.64x, which is higher than the broader industry average of 5.49x. Valero Energy and Par Pacific Holdings, two other refiners, are valued at 8.16x and 4.65x, respectively.

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Thus, PSX appears to be a compelling investment at current levels, supported by a favorable refining and midstream operating environment, as well as upward earnings estimate revisions that are being reflected in its premium valuation. Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.