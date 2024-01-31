News & Insights

US Markets
PSX

Phillips 66 shuts section of Oklahoma Panhandle pipeline after fire

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

January 31, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Updates with fire extinguished, background

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 PSX.N said it has shut a section of a natural gas pipeline it operates in the Oklahoma Panhandle after fire and rupture that occurred on Tuesday morning.

The company said the fire was extinguished early Wednesday morning, while it has not yet determined the cause of the incident.

"There have been no injuries associated with the incident and no health threats to neighboring residences," it said.

According to the company statement, multiple fire and law enforcement agencies have responded, and local roads near the site have been temporarily closed.

Earlier this month, one worker was injured after a fire at Phillips 66's 285,000-barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in New Jersey.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSX
TUEMQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.