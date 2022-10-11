US Markets
Phillips 66 shuts ops at Palermo rail terminal after oil spill

Contributors
Bharat Govind Gautam Reuters
Swati Verma Reuters
Brijesh Patel Reuters
Published

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 PSX.Non Tuesday said it has temporarily shut down operations at its Palermo Rail Terminal in North Dakota after an oil spill on Monday morning.

"The spill is contained within the terminal property. The spill volume is estimated at 286 barrels, some of which impacted a wetland area on the terminal property," Phillips 66 said in an emailed response.

Earlier in the day, the North Dakota Department Of Environmental Quality reported an unknown amount of spill entered a wetland within the facility. The cause of the spill is under investigation.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam, Swati Verma and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

