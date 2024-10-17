Phillips 66 To Shut Operations At Los Angeles-area Refinery; To Cut Jobs

(RTTNews) - Phillips 66 (PSX), a petroleum refiner, said that it is planning to cease operations at its Los Angeles-area refinery in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decision will impact jobs, the company said in a statement.

There are about 600 employees and 300 contractors employed in the Los Angeles-area refinery, it added.

Phillips 66 said it will work with the state of California to ensure the fuel supply to meet consumer demand.

Mark Lashier, CEO of Phillips 66, said: "With the long-term sustainability of our Los Angeles Refinery uncertain and affected by market dynamics, we are working with leading land development firms to evaluate the future use of our unique and strategically located properties near the Port of Los Angeles."

Post closure, the refiner will supply gasoline from sources inside and outside its refining network as well as renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels from its Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex in the San Francisco Bay area.

Phillips 66 noted that it has engaged with real estate firms- Catellus Development Corporation and Deca Companies, to evaluate the future use of the 650-acre sites in Wilmington, California, and Carson, California to explore potential commercial development options.

