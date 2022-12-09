US Markets
PSX

Phillips 66 sees higher spending in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

December 09, 2022 — 11:41 am EST

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details from release, background

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 PSX.N on Friday set its 2023 capital budget at $2 billion, higher than its forecast for the prior year, as the refiner boosts investments in low-carbon opportunities.

Energy firms have been steadily boosting their investments in lower carbon emission projects over the years amid pressure from governments and climate activists. Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Chevron Corp CVX.N also raised their 2023 capital allocation this week toward their lower carbon emission businesses.

Phillips said 50% of its growth capital supports low-carbon initiatives, compared to the 45% it allocated in its 2022 plan.

The refiner added the capital allocation is consistent with the company's commitment to maintain a $2 billion annual budget through 2024.

Including the company's proportionate share of capital spending associated with joint ventures CPChem and WRB, Phillips' total 2023 capital program is projected to be $3.1 billion.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSX
XOM
CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.