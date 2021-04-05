US Markets
Phillips 66 sees first-quarter loss on winter storm hit

Credit: REUTERS/GARY MCWILLIAMS

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N said on Monday it expects to post a first-quarter loss due to severe winter storms that recently hit its operations in the Central and Gulf Coast regions.

The company said it expects adjusted net loss attributable for the period to be between $700 million and $550 million.

