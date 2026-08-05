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Phillips 66 Reveals Rise In Q2 Income

August 05, 2026 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Phillips 66 (PSX) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.847 billion, or $9.55 per share. This compares with $877 million, or $2.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Phillips 66 reported adjusted earnings of $3.788 billion or $9.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 53.1% to $51.004 billion from $33.323 billion last year.

Phillips 66 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.847 Bln. vs. $877 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.55 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $51.004 Bln vs. $33.323 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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