Phillips 66 Reveals Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Phillips 66 (PSX) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.847 billion, or $9.55 per share. This compares with $877 million, or $2.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Phillips 66 reported adjusted earnings of $3.788 billion or $9.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 53.1% to $51.004 billion from $33.323 billion last year.

Phillips 66 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.847 Bln. vs. $877 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.55 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $51.004 Bln vs. $33.323 Bln last year.

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