Phillips 66 reports crude oil spill at Mountrail county, North Dakota

Bharat Govind Gautam Reuters
Swati Verma Reuters
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 reported a crude oil spill at a rail loading facility in Mountrail county on Oct. 10, the North Dakota Department Of Environmental Quality said on Tuesday.

The company's report indicated 286 barrels (12,012 gallons) of crude oil were spilled, and that an unknown amount entered a wetland within the facility, the department said.

