Phillips 66 Q2profit Drops, Adj. Earnings Beat Market; Stock Up In Pre-market

July 30, 2024 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Phillips 66 (PSX), a petroleum refineries company, reported Tuesday that its second-quarter earnings were $1.02 billion, down from last year's $1.70 billion.

Earnings per share were $2.38, compared to $3.72 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $984 million or $2.31 per share, compared to last year's $1.77 billion or $3.87 per share.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Pre-tax income for the quarter dropped to $1.31 billion from $2.24 billion a year ago.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Phillips 66 shares were gaining around 2.6 percent to trade at $144.09.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
