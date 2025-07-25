Phillips 66 Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Refining Margins

Phillips 66 PSX reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.31.

Total quarterly revenues of $33.5 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.5 billion. However, the top line declined from the year-ago level of $38.9 billion.

Better-than-expected quarterly results can be primarily attributed to increased refining volumes and higher realized refining margins worldwide. However, lower contributions from the chemicals and midstream segments partially offset the positives.

Segmental Results

Midstream:

The segment generated adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings of $731 million, down from $753 million in the year-ago quarter. However, the reported figure surpassed our estimate of $305.1 million. The segment was affected by lower Terminals transportation volumes compared to the prior-year quarter. Property taxes and seasonal maintenance charges also affected the segment.

Chemicals:

The unit recorded adjusted pre-tax earnings of $20 million, significantly down from $222 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure also missed our estimate of $198.3 million. The segment was impacted by lower margins due to decreased sales prices.

Refining:

The segment reported adjusted pre-tax earnings of $392 million, up from $302 million in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure also outpaced our estimate of $303.2 million. The improvement can be attributed to higher realized refining margins driven by improved market crack spreads. Additionally, an increase in refining volumes and a reduction in costs contributed to the same.

Realized refining margins worldwide increased to $11.25 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $10.01. In the Central Corridor and Gulf Coast, margins increased to $15.61 and $8.71 per barrel, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s $12.75 and $7.88.

The West Coast’s margins improved to $14.06 per barrel from $13.06 in the year-ago quarter. In the Atlantic Basin/Europe, the metric increased to $8.16 per barrel from $8.10 a year ago.

Marketing & Specialties:

Adjusted pre-tax earnings increased to $660 million from $415 million in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure also beat our projection of $345.6 million. The increase can be attributed to higher marketing fuel margins.

Realized marketing fuel margins in the United States increased to $2.83 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.70, and the same in the international markets went up to $7.11 per barrel from $5.87 a year ago.

Renewable Fuels:

The segment reported an adjusted pre-tax loss of $133 million, wider than the $55 million loss in the year-ago quarter. Our model projected adjusted pre-tax earnings of $3.4 million.

Costs & Expenses

Total costs and expenses in the second quarter decreased to $32.4 billion from $37.6 billion in the year-ago period. Our projection for the same was pinned at $27.3 billion.

Financial Condition

Phillips 66 generated $845 million of net cash from operations in the reported quarter, a significant decline from $2,097 million in the year-ago period. The company’s capital expenditure and investments totaled $587 million. It paid out dividends of $487 million in the second quarter.

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $1.1 billion. Total debt was $20.9 billion, reflecting a debt-to-capitalization of 42%.

PSX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PSX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

