Phillips 66 (PSX) to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

Phillips 66 PSX is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 29, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.32, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 on stronger refining margins on a worldwide basis.

In the trailing four quarters, Phillips 66 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line, delivering an earnings surprise of 33.9%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter earnings per share of $5.49 has witnessed five upward revisions and no downward movement in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 642%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues of $34.2 billion indicates a 22.5% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Phillips 66 this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. As you can see, that is the case here.

Earnings ESP: Phillips 66 has an Earnings ESP of +8.38%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at earnings of $5.95 per share, whereas the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $5.49 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Phillips 66 currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Factors to Note

In the June-end quarter of 2022, the demand for refined petroleum products improved significantly due to continued growth in fuel consumption. This is likely to have benefitted Phillips 66 in the to-be-reported quarter since it is one of the world’s largest refiners.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Phillips 66’s adjusted pre-tax income from the refining business is pegged at $1,836 million, suggesting a massive improvement from a loss of $706 million in the year-ago period. This is likely to have buoyed the quarterly performance of Phillips 66.

