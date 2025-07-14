Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Phillips 66 (PSX) ended the recent trading session at $129.01, demonstrating a -2.05% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Shares of the oil refiner have appreciated by 7.83% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.89%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Phillips 66 in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 25, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.62, marking a 29.87% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.54 billion, down 21.51% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.17 per share and a revenue of $122.7 billion, indicating changes of -32.2% and -15.67%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.34% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Phillips 66 presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Phillips 66 has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.59 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.57.

Also, we should mention that PSX has a PEG ratio of 2.11. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. PSX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PSX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.