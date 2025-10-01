Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Phillips 66 (PSX) closed at $134.59, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.42%.

Shares of the oil refiner have appreciated by 1.63% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.17%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Phillips 66 in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 29, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.22, reflecting a 8.82% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.04 billion, down 16.93% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.24 per share and a revenue of $129.02 billion, indicating changes of -14.8% and -11.32%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Phillips 66. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.8% higher. Phillips 66 is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Phillips 66 is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.96. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.9.

It's also important to note that PSX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

