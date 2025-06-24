Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Phillips 66 (PSX) closed at $119.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had gained 6.98% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Phillips 66 in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 25, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.71, signifying a 25.97% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $30.58 billion, indicating a 21.42% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $122.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.24% and -15.62%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.05% lower within the past month. Phillips 66 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Phillips 66 has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.2 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.74 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that PSX has a PEG ratio of 1.88. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

