Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Phillips 66 (PSX) closed at $124.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

Shares of the oil refiner witnessed a gain of 1.68% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 3.06% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Phillips 66 in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 25, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.03, indicating a 98.42% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.73 billion, down 15.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $125.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.78% and -13.48%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 15.39% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Phillips 66 boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Phillips 66 currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.17. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.14.

We can additionally observe that PSX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.88.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

