Is Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Phillips 66 (PSX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Phillips 66 is one of 245 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Phillips 66 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSX's full-year earnings has moved 15% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PSX has moved about 20.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 5.6% on average. This means that Phillips 66 is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP). The stock is up 49.8% year-to-date.

For Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Phillips 66 belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19% this year, meaning that PSX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #145. The industry has moved +5.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Phillips 66 and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

