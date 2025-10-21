Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know

Phillips 66 (PSX) ended the recent trading session at $128.60, demonstrating a -1.33% change from the preceding day's closing price. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.16%.

Shares of the oil refiner have appreciated by 0.59% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.82%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Phillips 66 will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 29, 2025. On that day, Phillips 66 is projected to report earnings of $2.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $29.92 billion, indicating a 17.28% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.46 per share and a revenue of $128.1 billion, representing changes of -11.22% and -11.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Phillips 66. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.18% increase. As of now, Phillips 66 holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Phillips 66 is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.18, which means Phillips 66 is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.