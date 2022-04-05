Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

Phillips 66 (PSX) closed at $85.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 4.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Phillips 66 will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $1.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 250%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.82 billion, up 31.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.01 per share and revenue of $120.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.53% and +4.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.65% higher. Phillips 66 is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Phillips 66 is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.67, which means Phillips 66 is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that PSX has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.