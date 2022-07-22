Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

Phillips 66 (PSX) closed the most recent trading day at $84.53, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 0.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Phillips 66 as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $5.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 641.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.16 billion, up 22.51% from the prior-year quarter.

PSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.49 per share and revenue of $136.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +154.21% and +18.91%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.85% higher. Phillips 66 is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Phillips 66's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.9.

Investors should also note that PSX has a PEG ratio of 0.51 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PSX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

