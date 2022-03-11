Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Phillips 66 (PSX) closed at $80.77, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 9.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Phillips 66 as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.96, up 268.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.01 billion, up 32.3% from the prior-year quarter.

PSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.92 per share and revenue of $116.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.95% and +1.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% higher. Phillips 66 is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Phillips 66 currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.37, so we one might conclude that Phillips 66 is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PSX has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

