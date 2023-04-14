Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Phillips 66 (PSX) closed at $106.26, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had gained 11.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Phillips 66 as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. On that day, Phillips 66 is projected to report earnings of $3.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 183.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.32 billion, down 11.99% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.96 per share and revenue of $132.93 billion, which would represent changes of -15.06% and -24.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.79% higher. Phillips 66 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Phillips 66 has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.66 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.66.

Investors should also note that PSX has a PEG ratio of 0.35 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PSX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

