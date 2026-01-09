Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Phillips 66 (PSX) was down 1.43% at $142.16. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.82%.

Shares of the oil refiner have appreciated by 0.55% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.68%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Phillips 66 in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 4, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.24, indicating a 1593.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $30.09 billion, reflecting a 11.46% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

PSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.19 per share and revenue of $130.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.65% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.73% higher. Phillips 66 is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.79. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.

Investors should also note that PSX has a PEG ratio of 0.38 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.