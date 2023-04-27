Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.31, changing hands as low as $97.18 per share. Phillips 66 shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSX's low point in its 52 week range is $74.02 per share, with $113.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.43. The PSX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

