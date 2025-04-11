Phillips 66 (PSX) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Phillips 66 (PSX) ending at $97.38, denoting a +0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.81% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.06%.

The oil refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 20.82% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Phillips 66 in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 25, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.54, indicating a 71.58% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.68 billion, down 15.79% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.16 per share and a revenue of $125.74 billion, indicating changes of -16.1% and -13.58%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 21.28% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Phillips 66 possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.81. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.77.

One should further note that PSX currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PSX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.