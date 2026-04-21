Phillips 66 (PSX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Phillips 66 (PSX) ended the recent trading session at $159.38, demonstrating a +2.33% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

The oil refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 11.89% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The upcoming earnings release of Phillips 66 will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.6, indicating a 33.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $29.53 billion, showing a 6.93% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.3 per share and a revenue of $130.82 billion, demonstrating changes of +106.52% and -4.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 15.6% upward. Currently, Phillips 66 is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Phillips 66 is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.38, so one might conclude that Phillips 66 is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PSX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.