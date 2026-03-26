Phillips 66 (PSX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Phillips 66 (PSX) was up +1.5% at $184.01. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 19.34% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Phillips 66 in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 29, 2026. On that day, Phillips 66 is projected to report earnings of $2.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 345.56%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $29.03 billion, reflecting a 8.51% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

PSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.46 per share and revenue of $122.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +93.48% and -10.33%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.32% higher. Currently, Phillips 66 is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Phillips 66 is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.55. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.16.

One should further note that PSX currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.62.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.