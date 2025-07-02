Phillips 66 (PSX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Phillips 66 (PSX) closed the most recent trading day at $126.46, moving +2.69% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had gained 6.19% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Phillips 66 in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 25, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.71, showcasing a 25.97% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $30.54 billion, indicating a 21.51% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.26 per share and revenue of $122.7 billion, which would represent changes of -30.73% and -15.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.49% decrease. Currently, Phillips 66 is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Phillips 66's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.27.

It is also worth noting that PSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry stood at 1.59 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 154, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

