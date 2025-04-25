Phillips 66 (PSX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Phillips 66 (PSX) reported revenue of $31.73 billion, down 12.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.90, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.65 billion, representing a surprise of +3.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Phillips 66 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Refining Margins - Atlantic Basin/Europe (Per Barrel) : $7.08 compared to the $5.78 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $7.08 compared to the $5.78 average estimate based on four analysts. Refining Margins - Worldwide (Per Barrel) : $6.81 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.98.

: $6.81 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.98. Refining Margins - Gulf Coast (Per Barrel) : $4.43 versus $5.65 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $4.43 versus $5.65 estimated by four analysts on average. Refining Margins - Western/Pacific (Per Barrel) : $7.12 versus $8.01 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $7.12 versus $8.01 estimated by four analysts on average. Refining Margins - Central Corridor (Per Barrel) : $8.29 compared to the $9.15 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $8.29 compared to the $9.15 average estimate based on four analysts. Refined Petroleum Products Sales - U.S. Marketing- Total - Barrels Per Day : 1828 thousands of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1883.67 thousands of barrels of oil.

: 1828 thousands of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1883.67 thousands of barrels of oil. Total Petroleum products sales volumes : 2140 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 2204.79 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2140 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 2204.79 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Midstream - Pipelines : 2893 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2939.66 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2893 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2939.66 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. Midstream - Terminals : 2938 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3051.71 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

: 2938 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3051.71 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Sales and other operating revenues : $30.43 billion versus $30.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15% change.

: $30.43 billion versus $30.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15% change. Equity in earnings of affiliates : $153 million versus $390.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -71% change.

: $153 million versus $390.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -71% change. Revenues and Other Income- Other income: $56 million compared to the $61.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -42.3% year over year.

Shares of Phillips 66 have returned -16.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

