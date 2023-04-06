Phillips 66 (PSX) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Phillips 66 (PSX) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PSX broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of PSX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that PSX could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at PSX's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 6 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on PSX for more gains in the near future.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.