Phillips 66 (PSX) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimate, Revenues Beat

Phillips 66 PSX has reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.34. However, the bottom line improved from $2.94 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total quarterly revenues of $40,907 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34,302 million. The top line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s $33,568 million.

Lower-than-expected quarterly earnings can be primarily attributed to lower contributions from the Chemicals segment. The negatives were partially offset by strong refining margins worldwide.

Segmental Results

Midstream:

The segment generated adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings of $674 million, up from $634 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher contributions from transportation, and NGL and other aided the segment.

Chemicals:

It recorded adjusted pre-tax earnings of $52 million, down from $424 million in the prior-year quarter. Lower margins and volumes primarily hurt the segment.

Refining:

It reported adjusted pre-tax earnings of $1,626 million, up from $466 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment was backed by increased volumes and realized margins.

The segment’s realized refining margins worldwide improved to $19.73 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $11.95. The same in the Central Corridor and Atlantic Basin/Europe increased to $25.03 and $19.58 per barrel from the year-ago levels of $12.60 and $11, respectively.

In the Gulf Coast, the metric registered an improvement to $16.35 per barrel from $10.16 in the prior-year quarter. The West Coast witnessed an increase in margins from $15.80 per barrel in the year-ago quarter to $16.77 in the December-end quarter of 2022.

Marketing and Specialties

Pre-tax earnings increased to $539 million from $471 million in the year-ago quarter.

While realized marketing fuel margins in the United States increased to $2.05 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $1.87 per barrel, the same in the international markets increased to $9.94 from the year-ago level of $9.81.

Costs and Expenses

Total costs and expenses in the fourth quarter increased to $38,360 million from $31,941 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Condition

For the reported quarter, Phillips 66 generated $4,750 million of net cash from operations, up from $1,800 million a year ago. The company’s capital expenditure and investments totaled $713 million. It paid out dividends of $456 million in the reported quarter.

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $6.1 billion. The company’s total liquidity was $12.8 billion. Total debt was $17.2 billion, reflecting a consolidated debt to capitalization of 34%.

