Phillips 66 (PSX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Phillips 66 (PSX) reported revenue of -$999 million, down 102.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.52, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents no surprise over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07, the EPS surprise was +21.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Refining operations- Gulf Coast - Crude oil capacity : 529 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 529 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.

: 529 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 529 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts. Refining operations- Atlantic Basin/Europe - Crude oil capacity : 537 thousands of barrels of oil versus 537 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.

: 537 thousands of barrels of oil versus 537 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average. Refining operations- Atlantic Basin/Europe - Capacity utilization (percent) : 99% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 92.5%.

: 99% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 92.5%. Refining operations- Atlantic Basin/Europe - Crude oil processed : 534 thousands of barrels of oil versus 496.72 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.

: 534 thousands of barrels of oil versus 496.72 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average. Total Petroleum products sales volumes : 2375 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2255.45 thousands of barrels of oil.

: 2375 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2255.45 thousands of barrels of oil. Refining operations- West Coast - Crude oil processed : 214 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 211.74 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.

: 214 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 211.74 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues and Other Income- Sales and other operating revenues : $34.52 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

: $34.52 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%. Revenues and Other Income- Equity in earnings of affiliates : $337 million versus $315.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.6% change.

: $337 million versus $315.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.6% change. Revenues and Other Income- Other income : $116 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.1%.

: $116 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.1%. Revenues- Total Refining : $19.34 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +119.9%.

: $19.34 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +119.9%. Revenues- Total Midstream : $5.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.6%.

: $5.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.6%. Revenues- Total Marketing and Specialties: $22.59 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

Here is how Phillips 66 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Phillips 66 have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

