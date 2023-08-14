Phillips 66 (PSX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates (Revised)

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported $35.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 27.5%. EPS of $3.87 for the same period compares to $6.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.54, the EPS surprise was +9.32%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Phillips 66 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Refined Petroleum Products Production - Worldwide - Including Proportionate Share of Equity Affiliates : 1919 MBBL/D versus 1839.33 MBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1919 MBBL/D versus 1839.33 MBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average. Refining Margins - Worldwide (Per Barrel) : $15.32 compared to the $16.93 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $15.32 compared to the $16.93 average estimate based on three analysts. Refined Petroleum Products Production - West Coast : 343 MBBL/D compared to the 296.63 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 343 MBBL/D compared to the 296.63 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts. Refined Petroleum Products Production - Central Corridor : 519 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 486.83 MBBL/D.

: 519 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 486.83 MBBL/D. Refined Petroleum Products Production - Gulf Coast : 562 MBBL/D versus 543.3 MBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 562 MBBL/D versus 543.3 MBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average. Refined Petroleum Products Production - Atlantic Basin/Europe : 492 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 487.94 MBBL/D.

: 492 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 487.94 MBBL/D. Refining Margins - Atlantic Basin/Europe (Per Barrel) : $10.94 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.22.

: $10.94 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.22. Refining Margins - Western/Pacific (Per Barrel) : $16.27 versus $15.63 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $16.27 versus $15.63 estimated by two analysts on average. Refining Margins - Central Corridor (Per Barrel) : $22.62 compared to the $19.35 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $22.62 compared to the $19.35 average estimate based on two analysts. Refining Margins - Gulf Coast (Per Barrel) : $11.84 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.89.

: $11.84 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.89. Equity in earnings of affiliates : $563 million compared to the $640.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.6% year over year.

: $563 million compared to the $640.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.6% year over year. Adjusted Pre-Tax Income- Midstream: $626 million versus $609.99 million estimated by five analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Phillips 66 here>>>



Shares of Phillips 66 have returned +17.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on August 02, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.