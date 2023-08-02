Phillips 66 (PSX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Phillips 66 PSX has reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54. The bottom line significantly declined from $6.77 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total quarterly revenues of $35,740 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32,126 million. However, the top line declined from the year-ago quarter’s $49,309 million.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings can be primarily attributed to lower expenses. The positives were partially offset by declining refining margins worldwide.

Phillips 66 Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Phillips 66 price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

Segmental Results

Midstream:

The segment generated adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings of $626 million, up from $258 million in the year-ago quarter. The metric also beat our estimate of $383 million. Higher contributions from transportation aided the segment.

Chemicals:

The unit recorded adjusted pre-tax earnings of $192 million, down from $273 million in the prior-year quarter.

Refining:

The segment reported adjusted pre-tax earnings of $1,148 million, down from $3,192 million in the year-ago quarter. The metric is also below our projection of $1,423.5 million. The segment was affected by lower realized margins. The negatives were partially offset by higher volumes and lower operating expenses.

The segment’s realized refining margins worldwide declined to $15.32 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $28.62. The same in the Central Corridor and Atlantic Basin/Europe declined to $22.62 and $10.94 per barrel from the year-ago levels of $26.72 and $30.39, respectively.

The West Coast witnessed a decline in margins from $33.31 per barrel in the year-ago quarter to $16.27 in the June-end quarter of 2023. In the Gulf Coast, the metric declined to $11.84 per barrel from $25.71 in the prior-year quarter.

Marketing and Specialties

Pre-tax earnings declined to $644 million from $739 million in the year-ago quarter.

While realized marketing fuel margins in the United States declined to $2.88 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $3.24 per barrel, the same in the international markets declined to $7.28 from the year-ago level of $8.20.

Costs and Expenses

Total costs and expenses in the second quarter declined to $33,496 million from $45,203 million in the year-ago period. The metric is slightly above our projection of $26,662 million.

Financial Condition

For the reported quarter, Phillips 66 generated $955 million of net cash from operations, down from $1,783 million a year ago. The company’s capital expenditure and investments totaled $551 million. It paid out dividends of $474 million in the reported quarter.

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $3 billion. Total debt was $19.9 billion, reflecting a consolidated debt to capitalization of 39%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Phillips 66 currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the energy sector are Oceaneering International, Inc. OII, Global Partners GLP and Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM, currently sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

One of the leading suppliers of integrated technology solutions, Oceaneering boasts an impressive portfolio of diversified products and services.

Oceaneering has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024 in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for OII’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $1 and $1.34, respectively.

Global Partners is a leading operator of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Over the past 30 days, GLP has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Partners’ 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $3.85 and $3.61, respectively. GLP currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value.

Evolution Petroleum is an independent energy company. EPM has a Zacks Style Score of A for Growth.

Evolution Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024 in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for EPM’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $1.11 and $1.08, respectively.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.