Phillips 66 (PSX) Q2 Earnings Beat on Lower Operating Costs

Phillips 66 PSX reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of 74 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 99 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.02 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly revenues totaled $11.2 billion, down from the year-ago quarter’s $28.5 billion. Moreover, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.9 billion.

The better-than-expected earnings were supported by lower operating costs and expenses. However, the positives were partially offset by lower midstream, chemicals and refining contributions. Lower refined product demand due to the coronavirus pandemic affected the company’s businesses in the second quarter.

In July, it loaded the first export cargo from the South Texas Gateway Terminal. The West Coast retail marketing JV acquired 95 sites, which will likely boost its exposure to retail margins. In the second quarter, the company started full operations of the Gray Oak Pipeline. Moreover, it incorporated 7.5 million barrels of storage capacity at Clemens Caverns in the Sweeny Hub.

Phillips 66 Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Phillips 66 price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

Segmental Results

Midstream

The segment generated adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings of $245 million, down from $423 million in the year-ago quarter. Profits from NGL and Other, and DCP Midstream significantly decreased in the second quarter. Also, lower pipeline and terminal volumes affected its transportation income.

Chemicals

Adjusted pre-tax earnings of $89 million were down from $275 million in the prior-year quarter. CPChem’s O&P business was affected by lower sales prices and higher feedstock costs. Its O&P utilization rate came in at 103%.

Refining

It reported adjusted pre-tax loss of $867 million against year-ago earnings of $983 million. This underperformance was attributed to reduced volumes and weak margins. The segment’s realized refining margins on a worldwide basis fell to $2.60 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $11.37. Moreover, the same in Atlantic Basin/Europe and West Coast fell to $1.53 and $5.05 per barrel from the year-ago levels of $10.85 and $9.94, respectively.

Marketing and Specialties

Pre-tax earnings decreased from $293 million in the year-ago quarter to $286 million.

While realized marketing fuel margins in the United States increased to $1.75 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $1.53, the same in the international markets decreased to $5.07 from the year-ago level of $6.03.

Costs and Expenses

Total costs and expenses for the second quarter significantly decreased to $11,628 million from $26,689 million in the year-ago period. While the cost of purchased crude oil and products, as well as operating expenses declined from the year-ago levels, SG&A costs marginally increased.

Financial Condition

In the reported quarter, Phillips 66 generated $764 million of cash from operations. Its capital expenditures and investments totaled $939 million.

As of Jun 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $1.9 billion, reflecting a sequential increase from $1.2 billion. Total debt rose to $14.4 billion from $13 billion in first-quarter 2020. The company’s debt to capitalization was 38%. It increased the one-year term loan facility to $2 billion in April, with $1-billion undrawn capacity remaining at second quarter-end.

Outlook

The company is adding two 150,000 bpd fractionators for expanding the Sweeny Hub. The additional fractionators, backed by long-term commitments, are expected to commence operations in the fourth quarter. Following the expansion project completion, Sweeny Hub will have a massive 400,000 bpd fractionation capacity.

Its marine export terminal is expected to be completed by first-quarter 2021 and have two deepwater docks with a throughput capacity of up to 800,000 bpd. It will also have a storage capacity of 8.6 million barrels.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked players in the energy space include NGL Energy Partners LP NGL, EOG Resources, Inc. EOG and Cimarex Energy Co. XEC, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

NGL Energy Partners’ bottom line for second-quarter 2020 is expected to rise 95.8% year over year.

EOG Resources’ bottom line for the next year is expected to rise 209.6% year over year.

Cimarex Energy’s bottom-line estimates for 2020 have witnessed 15 upward and five downward revisions in the past 60 days.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.