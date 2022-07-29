Phillips 66 (PSX) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Refining Margins

Phillips 66 PSX has reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $6.77, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.92. The bottom line also improved from 74 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total quarterly revenues of $49,309 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34,366 million. The top line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s $27,885 million.

The strong quarterly results can be attributed to strong refining margins worldwide.

Segmental Results

Midstream:

The segment generated adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings of $292 million, down from $316 million in the year-ago quarter. Lower contributions from transportation hurt the segment.

Chemicals:

It recorded adjusted pre-tax earnings of $273 million, down from $657 million in the prior-year quarter. Lower contributions from the olefins and polyolefins businesses primarily hurt the segment.

Refining:

It reported adjusted pre-tax earnings of $3,132 million against the year-ago loss of $706 million. The segment was backed by increased volumes and realized margins.

The segment’s realized refining margins worldwide improved to $28.31 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $3.92. The same in the Central Corridor and Atlantic Basin/Europe increased to $26.72 and $30.39 per barrel from the year-ago levels of $6.40 and $4.63, respectively.

In the Gulf Coast, the metric registered an improvement to $24.80 per barrel from $2.10 in the prior-year quarter. The West Coast witnessed an increase in margins from $3.37 per barrel in the year-ago quarter to $33.13 in the June-end quarter of 2022.

Marketing and Specialties

Pre-tax earnings increased to $765 million from $479 million in the year-ago quarter.

While realized marketing fuel margins in the United States increased to $3.24 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $2.62 per barrel, the same in the international markets increased to $8.20 from the year-ago level of $2.89.

Costs and Expenses

Total costs and expenses in the second quarter increased to $45,203 million from $27,449 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Condition

For the reported quarter, Phillips 66 generated $1,783 million of net cash from operations, up from $1,743 million a year ago. Its capital expenditure and investments totaled $376 million. It paid out dividends of $467 million in the reported quarter.

As of Jun 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $2.8 billion. The company’s total liquidity was $7.8 billion. Consolidated debt was $13 billion, reflecting a debt to capitalization of 35%.

Zacks Rank

