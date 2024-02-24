Phillips 66 (PSX) Price Target Increased by 7.35% to 154.45

The average one-year price target for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been revised to 154.45 / share. This is an increase of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 143.87 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 136.35 to a high of 177.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.99% from the latest reported closing price of 147.11 / share.

Phillips 66 Declares $1.05 Dividend

On February 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share ($4.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2024 will receive the payment on March 1, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.05 per share.

At the current share price of $147.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.38%, the lowest has been 2.85%, and the highest has been 8.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips 66. This is an increase of 144 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSX is 0.37%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 357,968K shares. The put/call ratio of PSX is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 16,949K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,121K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 2.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,864K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,364K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 26.20% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 12,363K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,113K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 9.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,903K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,061K shares, representing an increase of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 82.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,703K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,925K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 26.36% over the last quarter.

Phillips 66 Background Information

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2020.

