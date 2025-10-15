Is Phillips 66 (PSX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Phillips 66 (PSX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Phillips 66 is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Phillips 66 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSX's full-year earnings has moved 24.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PSX has gained about 14.8% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 3.6%. This means that Phillips 66 is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP). The stock is up 46% year-to-date.

For Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Phillips 66 is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13% so far this year, so PSX is performing better in this area.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #158. The industry has moved +7.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Phillips 66 and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

