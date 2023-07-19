Phillips 66 (PSX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Phillips 66 (PSX) closed the most recent trading day at $102.46, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had gained 8.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Phillips 66 as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $3.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.35 billion, down 34.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.81 per share and revenue of $127.63 billion, which would represent changes of -26.5% and -27.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.69% lower. Phillips 66 currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Phillips 66 has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.35, which means Phillips 66 is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that PSX has a PEG ratio of 0.39 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

