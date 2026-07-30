Phillips 66 (PSX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Phillips 66 (PSX) closed at $210.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.66% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.78%.

The stock of oil refiner has risen by 18.52% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Phillips 66 in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.68, up 222.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $36.17 billion, indicating a 7.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.43 per share and a revenue of $146.24 billion, representing changes of +248.29% and +7.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66 should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 17.68% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Phillips 66 boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Phillips 66 is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.31 for its industry.

Meanwhile, PSX's PEG ratio is currently 0.16. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.21.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 19, this industry ranks in the top 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.