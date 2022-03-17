Phillips 66 (PSX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Phillips 66 (PSX) closed at $77.55, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had lost 13.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Phillips 66 as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Phillips 66 is projected to report earnings of $1.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 258.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.82 billion, up 31.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.91 per share and revenue of $120.24 billion, which would represent changes of +38.77% and +4.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% higher. Phillips 66 is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Phillips 66's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.72.

Also, we should mention that PSX has a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PSX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

