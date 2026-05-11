Phillips 66 (PSX) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Phillips 66 (PSX) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PSX broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of PSX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that PSX could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at PSX's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 7 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting PSX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

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Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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