Phillips 66 (PSX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Phillips 66 PSX is set to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company came up with earnings of $3.11 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.60 on the back of higher contributions from transportation and NGL businesses.

It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 31.4%, as shown in the chart below.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings of $1.53 has seen no upward movement and seven downward revisions in the past 30 days. The figure suggests a year-over-year decline of 68.6%.

Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $27.3 billion for the quarter, indicating a decline of 8.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Midstream infrastructure is in high demand in the United States as there is a huge need for fresh pipeline and infrastructure properties in the flourishing shales. As such, Phillips 66 — a leading independent midstream and refining player — is expected to have gained significantly in the fourth quarter. The DJ O’Connor 2 plant — which came online in August — added 200 million cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity in the prolific Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, which is expected to have boosted the company’s year-over-year profits from processing.

As such, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted pre-tax income from the Midstream segment is pegged at $419 million, indicating an increase from the year-ago level of $409 million. Moreover, for the Chemicals segment, the consensus mark for the metric is pegged at $165 million, suggesting an improvement from $152 million in fourth-quarter 2018.

However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted pre-tax income from the Refining segment for the fourth quarter is pegged at $542 million, implying significant fall from $2,008 million in the year-ago period. As this segment is the largest contributor to profits (55% in 2018), lower income from the same might have affected its overall results in fourth-quarter 2019.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Phillips 66 this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate stand at $1.53 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Phillips 66 currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

