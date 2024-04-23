Phillips 66 (PSX) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Phillips 66 PSX is set to report first-quarter 2024 earnings on Apr 26, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 due to decreased costs and expenses. The positives were partially offset by lower refining margins worldwide.

PSX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an average surprise of 13.5%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of $2.16 has witnessed no upward movement and three downward revisions over the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a 48.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues of $31.1 billion indicates an 11.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

The company's midstream business, which includes pipelines and storage assets, is likely to have generated stable earnings because it is less sensitive to commodity price fluctuations. This stability is further enhanced by its integration with other company segments like refining, marketing, specialties and chemicals, allowing for more predictable cash flows despite the volatile energy market.

Then again, refining operations are more directly impacted by fluctuations in oil prices and retail gasoline prices. In the first quarter, the significant disparity between high crude oil prices and lower retail gasoline prices is likely to have hurt the company’s refining operations.

This situation, wherein the cost of raw materials (crude oil) is high while the selling price of the finished product (gasoline) is low, typically leads to decreased profitability in the refining segment. We expect adjusted pre-tax earnings from refining to have declined 32% year over year in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for PSX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Phillips 66’s Earnings ESP is -4.23%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at earnings of $2.07 per share, whereas the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at earnings of $2.16. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

