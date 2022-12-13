Phillips 66 (PSX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Phillips 66 (PSX) closed the most recent trading day at $102.13, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 7.43% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Phillips 66 as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Phillips 66 is projected to report earnings of $4.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.83 billion, up 21.65% from the prior-year quarter.

PSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.21 per share and revenue of $172.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +254.56% and +50.22%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66 should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher within the past month. Phillips 66 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.05, which means Phillips 66 is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that PSX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

