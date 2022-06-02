Phillips 66 (PSX), FreeWire to Work for US EV Charging Program

Phillips 66 PSX signed a letter of intent with FreeWire Technologies for its first electric vehicle (EV) charging program in the United States.

The agreement highlights Phillips 66’s pledge to pursue low-carbon solutions in support of the Paris Agreement.

Energy companies are increasingly investing in EV chargers as demand for the same is expected to grow significantly in the future. The companies are working together to provide consumers with electric fueling stations to meet their requirements for rapid, on-the-go charging.

Phillips 66 seeks to expand its electric fuel charging capabilities through its existing U.S. retail network sites to meet the rising demand for EVs. The company will leverage its strong retail presence of 7,000 U.S. sites with FreeWire’s battery-enabled chargers.

With the increased demand for fast charging, upgrading the electric grid and individual site power infrastructure remains costly and time-consuming. FreeWire’s Boost Charger enables seamless connection to existing infrastructure without massive construction expenses and permitting restraints.

FreeWire’s battery-enabled chargers reduce operating expenses by charging up the battery when power is cheaper and still can provide customers a rapid charge. These chargers need limited electrical infrastructure investment, significantly reducing permitting and time.

Phillips 66 is exploring a broader move by developing battery components for EVs as it accelerates a shift from fossil fuels to clean energy. The company set an emission intensity reduction target to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from its operations by 50% by 2050. Notably, the company’s 2022 capital program of $1.9 billion includes $916 million for growth capital, of which 45% will be allocated toward low-carbon opportunities.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Phillips 66's operations involve refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 50.5% compared with the industry's 46.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Phillips 66 currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might also look at the following companies that presently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR is an explorer and producer of oil and natural gas. CLR expects to generate positive free cash flows for seven consecutive years in 2022.

Continental has a strong focus on returning capital to shareholders. CLR’s board of directors announced a quarterly dividend payment of 28 cents per share, which increased 21.7% from 23 cents per share in the previous quarter. The dividend will be paid out on May 23, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 9, 2022.

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. WMB earns almost all of its gross margin from fee-based contracts. As such, the company is largely insulated from fluctuations in commodity prices.

Williams Companies’ debt maturity profile is in good shape, with its $4.5-billion revolver maturing in 2023. Williams is also paying its shareholders an attractive dividend yield of around 5%. Beside these, the company's board recently approved a share repurchase program worth $1.5 billion, highlighting its commitment to shareholders.

Matador Resources Company MTDR is among the leading oil and gas explorers in the unconventional resources in the United States. MTDR identified up to 4,381 gross potential drilling locations on its Delaware Basin acreage, making its production outlook bright.

Matador’s net cash from operating activities is increasing, reflecting strong operations. In first-quarter 2022, the metric was $329 million, which significantly increased from $169.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.